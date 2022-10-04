Gurgaon: Dengue cases spike, maximum cases from Wazirabad, Farrukh Nagar

Dengue cases in Gurgaon have almost doubled in the past eight days, with the district now reporting 241 cases so far. According to data from the district health department, 116 cases of dengue have been reported since last Monday.

Officials said no dengue-related death has been reported in the city this year. Of the total 241 cases, 100 have been reported from government hospitals while 141 have been reported from private hospitals.

The maximum cases have been reported from Farrukh Nagar community health centre (CHC) and Wazirabad primary health centre areas in the district, with the areas accounting for 184 cases, followed by 34 cases in urban CHCs. Pataudi and Ghangola CHCs have reported 23 dengue cases.

“After the recent spell of heavy rain, cases had spiked but in the last 2-3 days, the rate of increase has come down marginally. We have ramped up fogging and screening for vector-borne diseases. Directions have been given to scale up house-to-house anti-larval and source reduction activities,” a health department official said. “One ward and 25 beds at district civil hospital have been reserved for dengue patients. As many as 60 domestic breeding checkers (DBCs) have been deployed to strengthen source reduction activities during the transmission season. Gambusia fish has been released in about 176 water bodies,” the official added.

On Monday, seven new dengue cases were reported. Of the total cases, 34 patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals – 15 are admitted at government hospitals while 19 are admitted at private hospitals. So far, 82 dengue patients have been discharged, said health department officials, adding that 125 cases did not require hospitalisation and were treated at out-patient departments (OPDs).

In 2015, Gurgaon had reported 451 cases of dengue while in 2016, 86 cases of dengue were reported. The cases had further reduced to 66 in 2017, followed by a marginal rise to 93 in 2018. Only 22 cases were reported in 2019 while in 2020, 51 cases were recorded. Last year, Gurgaon reported 327 cases – the highest in the five previous years.