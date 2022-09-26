scorecardresearch
Dengue cases spike in Gurgaon, 42 cases reported in last 2 days

Officials said after the recent spell of heavy rain in the city and consequent water-logging, the cases are likely to rise in the coming weeks.

No dengue-related death has been reported in the city this year, as per the data. (Express archive)

Dengue cases in Gurgaon have witnessed a spike with the district reporting 125 cases so far. Over a third of these cases, 42, have been reported in the past two days while two-thirds of total cases were reported in the past one week, according to data from the district health department.

No dengue-related death has been reported in the city this year, as per the data.

On Sunday, 21 new dengue cases were reported. Of the total cases, 32 patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals – 14 are admitted at government hospitals while 18 are admitted at private hospitals. Over 45 dengue patients have been discharged, said health department officials, adding that 48 cases did not require hospitalisation and were treated at out-patient departments (OPDs).

A rise in cases has prompted the district health department to ramp up fogging and screening for vector-borne diseases. Officials said after the recent spell of heavy rain in the city and consequent water-logging, the cases are likely to rise in the coming weeks.

“We are scaling up fogging and focusing on source reduction and anti-larval activities and to identify and eliminate mosquito breeding sites by emptying water from containers. One ward at the district civil hospital has been reserved for dengue patients. The maximum number of cases have been reported from areas under Wazirabad primary health centre. House-to-house anti-larval and source reduction activities are being carried out by the field staff. Gambusia fish has been released in several water bodies,” a health department official said, adding that 5,446 notices have been issued.

In 2015, Gurgaon reported 451 cases of dengue while in 2016, 86 cases of dengue were reported. The cases had further reduced to 66 in 2017, followed by a marginal rise to 93 in 2018. Only 22 cases were reported in 2019 while in 2020, 51 cases were recorded. Last year, Gurgaon reported 327 cases – the highest in the previous five years.

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 11:36:32 am
