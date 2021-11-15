Dengue cases in Delhi cross 5k mark, highest since 2015

Dengue cases in Delhi this season have crossed 5,000 – the highest since 2015 – according to a civic report released on Monday. A total of 2,559 fresh cases have been logged in the last one week.

As per the report, no new death has been reported and the toll stands at 9. Sources in the civic body said at least three suspected dengue deaths are pending before the audit committee, which will examine the exact cause of death and other details.

According to the civic report on vector-borne diseases, 5,277 dengue cases have been recorded this season till November 13. In previous years, total dengue cases reported were 4,431 in 2016; 4,726 in 2017; 2,798 in 2018; 2,036 in 2019; and 1,072 in 2020.

The increase in cases coupled with a strike by a section of healthcare workers has thrown a fresh challenge before the MCDs. At Hindu Rao Hospital under the North MCD, nurses and resident doctors are on a half-day strike to protest the delay in salaries.

Tanuraj Tyagi, president of the Resident Doctors’ Association of the hospital, said doctors and nurses will continue the strike till November 18 after which more hospitals are likely to join.

Dengue mosquito larvae breed in clear, standing water while that of malaria thrive in dirty water. Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December. Schools, unauthorised colonies, and construction sites are among the hotspots for mosquito breeding in Delhi, said senior officials.