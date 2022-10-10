Dengue cases down to 321 in Delhi, numbers may not rise: MCD

Delhi reported as many as 321 cases of dengue last week, a reduction of 91 since last week when 412 cases were reported, according to officials of the MCD Monday. Municipal Corporation of Delhi officials said while the number of dengue cases has gone down, it cannot be said they have reached a peak.

“We cannot say anything at the moment and it there are conditions for breeding cases but for now a plateau of cases can also be seen from next month,” said an MCD official.

According to MCD officials, with the temperature going down because of the rain, the cases are unlikely to rise. “There are three important factors for the breeding—rainfall, temperature and humidity. Since humidity is not there because of the rain cooling down the environment, the breeding is expected to decrease,” said a senior MCD official.

According to the civic body’s report, other than the 321 cases reported last week, 99 were acquired from other states and in 120 cases, hospitals did not provide the address of the patients.

The highest number of cases were reported from South District with 28 patients. As many as 1258 dengue cases have been reported this year, so far.

To tackle mosquito breeding, the municipal corporation has formed WhatsApp groups for the redressal of complaints. The MCD has also roped in school children in its fight against the vector-borne disease. It has distributed 5,18,989 Dengue Home Work Cards out of which 1,86,637 have been distributed in MCD schools, 1,45,449 in private schools, and 1,86,903 cards in those run by the Delhi Government.

These school students have been given tasks to fill up weekly details of sites related to the prevention and control of vector-borne diseases in their homes.