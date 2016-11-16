Delhi: She wanted to exchange Rs 4,000 but couldn’t, family says after woman’s suicide

New Delhi: Rizwana hanged herself New Delhi: Rizwana hanged herself

For three days, 22-year-old Rizwana hoped to exchange Rs 4,000, waiting in queues for as long as eight hours in northeast Delhi’s Khajuri Khas area.

But every day she returned with the same old notes, and began running out of ways to buy ration, her family claimed — a day after police said she had committed suicide on Sunday by hanging herself at her home.

While police said no suicide note had been found, they acknowledged that she may have been “depressed”.

Rizwana’s brother-in-law Mohammed Nasir said, “I returned home at 6.30 pm and her room was locked. From the window, I saw her body hanging from the fan. I shouted in shock and called everyone.”

On Monday, DCP (northeast) A K Singla had said, “Though she had said she was upset that she could not get money exchanged, it is not certain that she committed suicide because of this reason.”

Rizwana and her sister-in-law used to do hand embroidery on clothes and earn just enough to cover their needs. Her family said her income played a major role in running the household.

“At a very early age, Rizwana had to take all responsibilities as her father had abandoned the family,” said Nasir, who works as a daily wage labourer.

He claimed that she had been depressed at not being able to procure money to buy essentials. “We tried to tell her we can manage, but she could not cope with the depression,” he said.

Her body has been taken to GTB hospital for post-mortem.

