On demolition day, Supertech residents take shelter in neighbouring complex: ‘After a long battle, we should be there to see demolition’

Barely half a kilometre away from the Supertech twin towers in Noida, residents of a nearby residential complex Sunday have welcomed those from buildings close to the site of the impending demolition.

On Sunday morning, cars streamed out of the Supertech Emerald Court complex, which the twin towers are a part of, and the neighbouring ATS Greens Village as the last remaining residents evacuated their homes before the demolition. A majority of residents had left the previous night.

While many residents headed to the homes of their relatives or friend, some of them are spending the day at the Parsvnath Prestige residential complex, which neighbours the ATS Greens Village complex.

“This is a battle we have been fighting for 12 years, we can’t leave it at this last step. We should be here to see the demolition and also to help the other residents,” said Naresh Agarwal, the treasurer of the Emerald Court Residents Welfare Association.

“We have to be close to give confidence to all the other residents. We want to live as a community… My home is barely 30 metres away from the demolition site but I am 100 per cent confident. We will go back and check the status the moment we get the clearance to do so,” added Agarwal.

Residents took a short walk to the Parsvnath Prestige complex with minimal belongings.

Ekta Gupta said all she brought with her were a fresh set of clothes for her family of four, in case they needed to spend the night there for any reason. While her family lives on rent in another building in the complex, they own a flat in the Aster tower, one of the buildings which will be demolished Sunday.

“It’s a strange feeling that it will be coming down after all these years… We hope to be able to return to our flat tonight itself. We are mentally prepared for some kind of damage since we have heard that it’s very likely that our windows might break,” added Gupta.

After she settled her family in their place of shelter for the day, Gupta began looking around for a good vantage point to view the demolition of the Supertech twin towers.

The Residents Welfare Association (RWA) of the Pasrvnath complex has made arrangements for the residents in six rooms at its clubhouse with mattresses laid down in the clubhouse’s squash court, table tennis room, and ‘ladies spa’. They have also arranged for breakfast, lunch, evening snacks, and tea throughout the day for the residents.

“Around 150 people had confirmed that they would stay here today but we made arrangements for some additional numbers, just in case,” said RWA President Rajnish Nandan.

The residents who have evacuated have tried to take precautions against the dust which is expected after the demolition. “We have sealed the galleries, the ACs, and the chimneys to try and prevent any dust from coming in. Of course, we have heard that the windows might shatter, in which case the dust will come in any case. Such trained people are doing it so we are hoping for the best and minimal damage,” said Priyanka Gupta, who has evacuated with her family of three.