scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

On demolition day, Supertech residents take shelter in neighbouring complex: ‘After a long battle, we should be there to see demolition’

On Sunday morning, cars streamed out of the Supertech Emerald Court complex, which the twin towers are a part of, and the neighbouring ATS Greens Village as the last remaining residents evacuated their homes before the demolition. A majority of residents had left the previous night.

Supertech twin tower on Saturday. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Barely half a kilometre away from the Supertech twin towers in Noida, residents of a nearby residential complex Sunday have welcomed those from buildings close to the site of the impending demolition.

On Sunday morning, cars streamed out of the Supertech Emerald Court complex, which the twin towers are a part of, and the neighbouring ATS Greens Village as the last remaining residents evacuated their homes before the demolition. A majority of residents had left the previous night.

While many residents headed to the homes of their relatives or friend, some of them are spending the day at the Parsvnath Prestige residential complex, which neighbours the ATS Greens Village complex.

“This is a battle we have been fighting for 12 years, we can’t leave it at this last step. We should be here to see the demolition and also to help the other residents,” said Naresh Agarwal, the treasurer of the Emerald Court Residents Welfare Association.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes backPremium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of landPremium
Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land
Maruti Suzuki goes beyond auto, it’s the story of India’s manufacturing p...Premium
Maruti Suzuki goes beyond auto, it’s the story of India’s manufacturing p...
Governors as chancellors: The points of conflictPremium
Governors as chancellors: The points of conflict

“We have to be close to give confidence to all the other residents. We want to live as a community… My home is barely 30 metres away from the demolition site but I am 100 per cent confident. We will go back and check the status the moment we get the clearance to do so,” added Agarwal.

Residents took a short walk to the Parsvnath Prestige complex with minimal belongings.

Ekta Gupta said all she brought with her were a fresh set of clothes for her family of four, in case they needed to spend the night there for any reason. While her family lives on rent in another building in the complex, they own a flat in the Aster tower, one of the buildings which will be demolished Sunday.

Advertisement

“It’s a strange feeling that it will be coming down after all these years… We hope to be able to return to our flat tonight itself. We are mentally prepared for some kind of damage since we have heard that it’s very likely that our windows might break,” added Gupta.

After she settled her family in their place of shelter for the day, Gupta began looking around for a good vantage point to view the demolition of the Supertech twin towers.

The Residents Welfare Association (RWA) of the Pasrvnath complex has made arrangements for the residents in six rooms at its clubhouse with mattresses laid down in the clubhouse’s squash court, table tennis room, and ‘ladies spa’. They have also arranged for breakfast, lunch, evening snacks, and tea throughout the day for the residents.

Advertisement

“Around 150 people had confirmed that they would stay here today but we made arrangements for some additional numbers, just in case,” said RWA President Rajnish Nandan.

More from Delhi

The residents who have evacuated have tried to take precautions against the dust which is expected after the demolition. “We have sealed the galleries, the ACs, and the chimneys to try and prevent any dust from coming in. Of course, we have heard that the windows might shatter, in which case the dust will come in any case. Such trained people are doing it so we are hoping for the best and minimal damage,” said Priyanka Gupta, who has evacuated with her family of three.

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 09:57:44 am
Next Story

Delhi: Public can now book online appointment to meet DDA officials

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Bullet train: New govt in Maharashtra clears path for acquisition of land

Premium
Worry and helplessness over Chennai’s new airport

Worry and helplessness over Chennai’s new airport

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

How Panchayat found its audiences across the country

Premium
6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back

6-airbag rule may be deferred as small-car segment pushes back

Premium
In absence of toilets, residents risk shame, speeding trains
Letter from Faridabad

In absence of toilets, residents risk shame, speeding trains

Hours after taking over, CJI Lalit holds meet to discuss backlog of cases

Hours after taking over, CJI Lalit holds meet to discuss backlog of cases

How the creators of 'Ghar Waapsi' made the idea of the provincial a runway success

How the creators of 'Ghar Waapsi' made the idea of the provincial a runway success

Premium
Manipur teen wins India’s 1st world judo title, Georgia town celebrates

Manipur teen wins India’s 1st world judo title, Georgia town celebrates

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 28: Latest News
Advertisement