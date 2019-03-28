Demolition set to begin in Kant Enclave

Six months after the Supreme Court recognised 425 acres of land in Faridabad on which Kant Enclave stands as forest area, and ordered demolition of all structures constructed on it after 1992, the Department of Town and Country Planning has issued notices to residents stating that the process of demolition will begin next month.

“It is brought to the notice of general public, residents/occupants of Kant Enclave Colony, Sector 40, Faridabad, and any other affected persons, that in compliance of the orders of the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, the constructions existing in Kant Enclave Colony, raised after 18.08.1992, are to be demolished any time after 31.03.2019,” states the order.

“Hence, occupants of existing buildings… who have not filed any affidavit of undertaking in the Hon’ble Supreme Court to extend time to vacate their premises till 31.07.2019, are directed to vacate the premises by 31.03.2019. It is pertinent to mention here that the demolition work… will be started any time after 31.03.2019… The state of Haryana will not be responsible for any damage/loss during the demolition drive,” it adds.

Confirming the development Wednesday, Senior Town Planner Sanjeev Mann said, “We issued a public notice yesterday, but public and personal notices have been issued to residents earlier as well. Today, we have served another notice asking residents to come for a meeting on March 29 to discuss the matter, following which the schedule of demolition will be prepared that evening.”

“A total of 42 structures have been constructed on 44 plots in Kant Enclave, but 24 people have already given affidavits seeking an extension to vacate their premises. Hence, 20 structures will be demolished by a joint team of the Department of Town and Country Planning (Enforcement), Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF), and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM),” Mann said.

It was on September 11 last year that the SC had recognised that the construction done by R Kant & Co, which was permitted by the Haryana Town and Country Planning Department, had caused “irreversible” damage to the Aravallis. Consequently, the court directed that all constructions carried out after 1992 be demolished by the state “on or before December 31, 2018”.

In December, however, this deadline had been extended to March 31, 2019, after residents approached the court.

In January this year, the court further extended it to July 31, 2019 for those who were willing to file an undertaking stating that they would vacate the properties by that date.