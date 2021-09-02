Demolition of Supertech towers: UP govt to set up SIT, assess role of Noida officials

The Uttar Pradesh government Thursday said it will constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations of irregularities in the construction and clearance given for two 40-storey towers of Supertech Ltd Group in Noida.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court directed demolition of the two towers, comprising about 850 flats, finding that they flouted regulations regarding distance to be maintained between buildings and fire safety. The court also held that the towers, in the National Capital Region, were constructed “through acts of collusion” between Noida officials and the group, and gave the go-ahead to prosecute them.

Speaking about the decision to constitute an SIT by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a government spokesperson said that the CM has said the SIT should be on the government level.

“The CM has said that a list of Noida officials connected to the matter between 2004 and 2017 must be prepared, and responsibility must be fixed. He has said that strict action should follow against erring officials,” said the spokesperson.

An official said that the plot where the towers are situated is 54,815 square metres in size and clearance for the map was given in 2005, 2006, 2009, and 2012.

Upholding a ruling by the Allahabad High Court, the apex court directed that the two towers, Apex and Ceyane, in Supertech’s Emerald Court project, be demolished within three months, with the expenses to be borne by the developer.

Supertech will also refund all those who had purchased flats in the towers within two months at an annual interest rate of 12%, the top court said.