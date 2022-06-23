Demolition drive at ITO after HC orders

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi carried out an anti-encroachment drive at ITO in which around 50 permanent structures on the periphery of a graveyard were demolished.

The erstwhile South MCD had started a survey after the High Court demanded an explanation on unauthorised construction and encroachment allowed to come up in and around Jadid Qabristan Ahle Islam at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg near ITO.

The permanent structures in the form of shops, godowns, offices, and tea stalls were demolished with three excavators and five trucks. Approximately 1,800 square metres of public land was freed, said a senior official.

Sources said the civic body conducted the drive as the court had asked it to furnish an affidavit explaining the reason for the structures and hold officers concerned responsible.

The High Court had last year said that photographs placed on record showed encroachment on public paths and Delhi Waqf Board land, and it would be imperative to ascertain how the unauthorised construction and encroachment were allowed to come up in the first place.

The court had on July 16, 2021, said if any encroachment is found at the graveyard by the authorities, the decision shall be taken after giving adequate hearing to owners or occupiers of the premises and it shall be removed as per law.

Among the things demolished were local media offices. Saqib, employed with Aman News, claimed the office was 40 years old but police and court were given wrong information. Most of the shop owners left the area after vacating the structure.