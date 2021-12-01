Delhi: Demolition deadline over, Supertech towers still stand

The Noida Authority has filed a status report in the Supreme Court on the demolition of the Supertech twin towers, even as the deadline to act on the apex court’s orders lapsed Tuesday.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah had on August 30 upheld a 2014 Allahabad High Court judgment on the demolition of the two towers of a housing project called Emerald Court, located in Noida Sector 93A. The SC ruled that the demolition had to be completed within three months.

As per court orders, the work of demolition was to be carried out by Supertech under supervision of government authorities in Noida and in consultation with Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee. The two towers, however, are still standing. On Monday, Noida Authority filed an affidavit in court which, officials said, highlights efforts made by the Authority in the last three months in the capacity of an advisory body as demolition is to be carried out by Supertech. Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari did not respond to calls and messages seeking a comment.

Supertech said more technical analysis is required and they have given names of three agencies to the Noida Authority. “The buildings are sandwich structures and there needs to be further technical analysis. We have given names of three agencies, the onus is now on the Authority to select one. The Authority has been apprised of details regarding the demolition as there are other buildings surrounding it,” said R K Arora, chairman Supertech.

Emerald Court RWA, which is a party to the case, said a blame game was underway between the builder and the government. “The Authority is putting the onus on Supertech and vice-versa. We are only concerned with timely execution of orders. We have to wait and see what the court says. Action against illegal construction is warranted and this is a big fight for homebuyers,” said Uday Bhan Teotia, president, Supertech RWA.

The RWA had alleged violations and misrepresentations by the developer in building the two towers. It also sought setting aside the permission granted to link the towers through a space frame, in Court. Supertech had argued that the towers were sanctioned in accordance with Noida Building Regulations 2006. Authorities in Noida told court the permission for connecting the towers was granted only after design was approved by IIT-Roorkee. Allowing the RWA’s petition and ordering demolition of the two towers, the High Court in 2014 held that distance between building blocks must be at least 16 metres.