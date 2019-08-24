Democracy a handicap, says Rao Inderjit Singh

Comparing China’s growth to that of India’s, Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh Friday termed democracy a “handicap” and said that it prevented action against people who “exploited the future of Gurgaon”.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the National Urban Development Summit in Gurgaon Friday morning, Singh said, “We are a democracy, sometimes it’s a boon, sometimes it’s a curse. China has developed so much faster than us because it is not a democracy… We are handicapped.”

Singh also spoke of water as the “biggest issue” for Gurgaon: “Somebody could ask, why would Gurgaon not make it to the 100 smart cities of the country? The answer is that 20% of the points that were given to cities for becoming smart were with reference to the management of water. We missed out because we didn’t have a policy on that. We are facing a water crisis nationally, we need to do something about it.”

Arto Haapea, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of Finland, emphasised on finding local solutions to issues plaguing the city, and the need for “clean energy and water conservation”.