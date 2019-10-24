Demarcation of colonies left, work cut out for DDA: previous attempts have failed

With the responsibility of implementing the Centre’s decision to regularise unauthorised colonies falling on the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the city’s land-owning agency has its work cut out.

Advertising

After the Bill is passed in Parliament, DDA has been tasked with laying down a “simplified procedure” to register any property. In Delhi, property registration is the responsibility of the revenue department; what role DDA will play remains to be seen.

According to Delhi government officials, it is ready to set up camps to facilitate a smooth registration process. But the biggest challenge — one that the Delhi government has already faced — is marking the boundaries of these colonies.

Since 2015, the government has tried to demarcate boundaries using four different methods, including drones. The time between the AAP government first sending the regularisation proposal to the Centre in 2015 and this year was spent trying to complete the task, which the Centre at the time had said was a prerequisite to any regularisation attempt.

Advertising

To this end, a survey was undertaken by teams of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Survey of India and GSDL (Geospatial Delhi Limited).

Delhi government has urged the Centre to use the maps provided by them to begin with, but documents indicate that the maps made had inaccuracies.

“Until the above said deficiencies in the GSDL maps are not resolved, tangible progress will not be made in this work,” an earlier letter by the Delhi government’s Revenue department had observed.

The department also reached out to two private agencies to carry out a Total Station Mapping survey, to come up with boundaries. That didn’t yield the desired result either.

“It remains to be seen if the Centre has a different idea,” said a senior Delhi government official.

A senior DDA official said they will use satellite imagery to demarcate boundaries. “Using these images, we will plot the boundaries on maps. We have been looking for the most efficient process for the job. It is time consuming but we hope to complete it in three-four months,” the official said.

The long road to regularisation

>The Union government, on February 16, 1977, issued a policy for regularisation of various unauthorised colonies which had come up in Delhi. Development charges as determined by DDA/MCD were payable by property owners. A total of 567 unauthorised colonies were regularised till October1993 on the basis of the policy.

>The Union government issued another set of guidelines for regularisation of unauthorised colonies on February 10, 2004. The cut off date was changed to March 31, 2002. The proposal had provisions for imposing penalties on colonies on public land.

>The Delhi government did not accept the proposal and said the Centre should stick to the 1977 policy. The state government was not pleased with the proposal to impose penalties and recover land price from residents.

>Delhi government issued a public notice in October 2004, inviting applications from RWAs of such colonies seeking regularisation.

>In 2008, the Sheila Dikshit-led government-issued provisional regularisation certificates to over 1,200 unauthorised colonies. In all, 1,639 applications were forwarded by the government to the Municipal Corporations of Delhi, Delhi Development Authority, Archaeological Survey of India, Forest Department and Revenue department for scrutiny and verification.

>In 2011, people owning houses in those unauthorised colonies were asked to pay Rs 200 per square metre as development charge for regularisation as well as getting basic amenities like water supply, drainage and road connectivity. Eventually, only five such colonies received the tag of “unauthorised regularised”.

>In 2012, Dikshit again announced that 917 colonies out of 1,639 such colonies which provided provisional regularisation certificates will be permanently regularised.

>On November 2, 2015, the AAP government Cabinet cleared a proposal to regularise 1,797 colonies. On November 12, the proposal was sent to the Centre.

> On July 17, 2019, the Centre sent a draft Cabinet note to the Delhi government on regularisation. On July 24, the Delhi government sent a list of 12 suggestions to the Centre.

Advertising

> On October 23, 2019, the Union Cabinet approved a proposal to grant ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies in the national capital.