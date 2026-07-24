‘Demands remain same, minister must go’: CJP sets tone before big meeting

Ahead of the meeting between the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and government representatives amid the ongoing protest against paper leaks, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of a new law had not changed their position. He said the CJP’s demands remain the same, and the protest will continue till they are met.

CJP leaders are to meet government representatives at Delhi’s Constitutional Club of India today. The platform has demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, compensation for the families of those who died by suicide after exams were cancelled due to paper leaks, and withdrawal of cases filed against protesters.

“Our demands remain the same, and the protest will continue until those demands are met,” Das said. He said he hoped the government would come with “an open mind” and listen to the concerns of people.

The team will meet JP Nadda at a neutral location at 12.30 pm. We will not accept anything less than Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation! pic.twitter.com/j4kHj8HX6H — Cockroach is Back (@Cockroachisback) July 24, 2026

Two key developments took place the night before the CJP-government meeting – Prime Minister Modi in a video address promised a new law to tackle paper leaks, and activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike in the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.

A massive protest is on at Jantar Mantar and several parts of the country. A massive protest is on at Jantar Mantar and several parts of the country.

Wangchuk said the government had assured him that the paper leak issue will be discussed, compensation will be given to the suicide victims, and no cases will be registered against peaceful protesters. CJP founder Dipke said he was relieved that Wangchuk had ended his strike and credited him with awakening the “conscience” of a nation, but clarified, “The Cockroach Janta Party’s peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.”

Responding to the Prime Minister’s promise that a new law against paper leaks was in the works, Das told the media, “The Cabinet can do as it pleases. It has nothing to do with us. Our demands remain the same, and the protest will continue until those demands are met.”

He said the party had suggested an alternative venue for talks because ministers expressed concerns about visiting the protest site at Jantar Mantar. “If the ministers have doubts about coming here due to security reasons, we understand. So we offered them alternative venues that are non-politically affiliated institutions,” he said.