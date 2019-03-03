Demanding regularisation, guest teachers sit outside Sisodia’s home

Demanding regularisation, hundreds of guest teachers of government schools in the capital have been protesting outside Education Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence for two days.

The contracts of 25,000 guest teachers ended on February 28. On March 4, the Directorate of Education will be requesting the Delhi High Court for an extension of the contractual arrangement.

“Our tenures are treated like recharge coupons. Every month or two, they are extended for another few months…we are paid on a daily basis. We have been working like this for years and have zero job security. If the High Court grants extension of the system, our contracts will be extended for a short while once again. We are being used,” said one of the protesting teachers.

Another teacher said: “Despite the mental pressure we are under, we put in our best efforts. Most of us are class teachers, we are the ones who implement the government’s new initiatives.”

On Saturday, Sisodia tweeted, “I support the demands of Guest Teachers. Delhi assembly has passed a bill to make all Guest Teachers permanent. Request Hon @LtGovDelhi to approve the bill. Delhi govt needs these teachers to run schools. Pls do not play with future of youth & students studying in govt schools.”

However, teachers were chagrined that the minister did not meet them.