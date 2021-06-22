Demand for oxygen cylinders dips in Gurgaon

It was in early May, when Gurgaon was grappling with the second Covid wave, that the district administration had started home delivery of oxygen cylinders. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

With the number of new Covid-19 cases in Gurgaon seeing a drop over the past few weeks, the demand for oxygen too has gone down. Officials say the demand for oxygen cylinders for patients under home isolation, which is being managed by the administration through an online portal, has dropped significantly in the last few days.

“The demand for oxygen cylinders was the highest on May 5, when we received 135 applications. In the days since, however, as the number of cases has reduced, the number of patients requiring oxygen support has also reduced and the demand for oxygen cylinders has fallen. At present, we are receiving 10 to 15 applications via the online portal on a daily basis,” said Yash Garg, Deputy Commissioner of Gurgaon.

It was in early May, when Gurgaon was grappling with the second Covid wave, that the district administration had started home delivery of oxygen cylinders. Around 20 NGOs, more than 100 volunteers, and two professional delivery services had been roped in to help the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and District Red Cross Society.

To avail of the service, patients or their attendants have to apply via a web portal and provide details such as name and age of patient, the address where the cylinder is required, the Aadhaar number of the patient, the size of the required cylinder, and the patient’s oxygen level.

“Till now, we have received 2,723 applications for oxygen cylinders for patients in home isolation, of which applications of 947 people have been rejected and cylinders have been provided to 1,771 people via home delivery,” said Garg.

For the last one week, Gurgaon has been recording less than 20 new cases every day, with over 4,000 tests being conducted on a daily basis. For the last three days, less than 10 new cases have emerged in the district daily. At present, the district has 201 active cases.

On Monday, Gurgaon recorded eight new Covid cases and two deaths, while 23 people recovered from the infection.