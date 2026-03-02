Delivery man crushed to death under truck in Gurgaon; driver nabbed on spot

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 25-year-old delivery executive was killed after being crushed under the rear wheels of a truck at Udyog Vihar on Saturday afternoon, police said.
The incident occurred around 4.30 pm near Peepal Chowk when the truck suddenly swerved. The victim, identified as Krishna, a resident of Kanpur who had been working in Gurgaon for several years, was riding his motorcycle behind the heavy vehicle.
To avoid a collision, police said it appears he braked hard but the motorcycle skidded and lost balance, throwing him onto the road. Before he could get up, he came under the truck’s rear wheels and suffered critical injuries, according to officials.
Passersby alerted the police and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. His body was sent for a post-mortem.
The truck driver was arrested from the spot and the vehicle seized. A case was registered at the Udyog Vihar police station under sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Police said further investigation is underway, including examination of CCTV footage from the busy intersection area and adjacent roads, recording of witness statements, and verification of the truck’s documents and the driver’s licence.
The area is part of the western party of the city’s industrial belt, and home to several corporate offices as well.
In September 2025, a 20-year-old food delivery agent was killed in a road accident after being crushed by a speeding truck near the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), near Vatika Chowk.
That victim was identified as Vikas, who hailed from Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh, who was working with Zomato in Gurgaon. The accident occurred when Vikas was en route to deliver an order.
In January, a 41-year-old man was arrested in Gurgaon’s Hayatpur for allegedly running over a Swiggy delivery executive with his SUV multiple times following an argument over parking.
The accused, identified as Naveen Yadav (41), an Ayurveda practitioner employed at a primary health centre in Daulatabad, was arrested from Hayatpur, and his Mahindra Scorpio car was seized.
