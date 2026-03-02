Delivery man crushed to death under truck in Gurgaon; driver nabbed on spot

A 25-year-old delivery executive, Krishna, was crushed to death after his motorcycle skidded under a swerving truck near Peepal Chowk on Saturday. (Representational Image)

A 25-year-old delivery executive was killed after being crushed under the rear wheels of a truck at Udyog Vihar on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred around 4.30 pm near Peepal Chowk when the truck suddenly swerved. The victim, identified as Krishna, a resident of Kanpur who had been working in Gurgaon for several years, was riding his motorcycle behind the heavy vehicle.

To avoid a collision, police said it appears he braked hard but the motorcycle skidded and lost balance, throwing him onto the road. Before he could get up, he came under the truck’s rear wheels and suffered critical injuries, according to officials.