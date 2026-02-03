Delivery executive stabbed to death in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar, 3 held

According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding a stabbing incident was received at the Pandav Nagar police station around 8.15 pm.

By: Express News Service
1 min readNew DelhiFeb 3, 2026 09:14 AM IST
gig workerOfficers said that they received a PCR call at Rajouri Garden police station about Blinkit delivery staffers allegedly being assaulted.(Representational)
Make us preferred source on Google

A 22-year-old delivery executive was stabbed to death following an altercation in the Acharya Niketan area of Mayur Vihar in East Delhi on Monday, police said, adding that three minors have been apprehended.

According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding a stabbing incident was received at the Pandav Nagar police station around 8.15 pm. A police team rushed to the spot, where Arun Raj, a resident of Patparganj, was found in an injured condition. The victim was immediately shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Police said the deceased had sustained multiple stab injuries on the neck and chest.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that three persons arrived at the spot on a motorcycle and, after a brief altercation, allegedly attacked the victim with a sharp weapon before fleeing.

The crime team inspected the scene of crime, and CCTV footage from the spot and nearby approach roads were examined.
Police said all the persons involved in the incident are juveniles.

Further probe is underway.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Growth remains priority, looking at more PSU divestment: FM
Growth remains priority, looking at more PSU divestment: FM Sitharaman
Bhumi Pednekar in an exclusive interview with SCREEN.
Bhumi Pednekar on why she added Satish to her name; how Imran Khan's comeback film healed her: 'I had a huge crush on him'
The comedian found out from cyber experts that his phone had been infected with Pegasus
YouTube satirist mocked Saudi Royals, London court ordered kingdom to pay him $4.1 million, find out what happened in between
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
This is no island story. Epstein files are about the nature of collective power
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: Epstein Files aren't an 'island story'. They are about the nature of collective power
Live Blog
Advertisement