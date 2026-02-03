Delivery executive stabbed to death in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar, 3 held

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 22-year-old delivery executive was stabbed to death following an altercation in the Acharya Niketan area of Mayur Vihar in East Delhi on Monday, police said, adding that three minors have been apprehended.
According to the Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding a stabbing incident was received at the Pandav Nagar police station around 8.15 pm. A police team rushed to the spot, where Arun Raj, a resident of Patparganj, was found in an injured condition. The victim was immediately shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Police said the deceased had sustained multiple stab injuries on the neck and chest.
Preliminary inquiry revealed that three persons arrived at the spot on a motorcycle and, after a brief altercation, allegedly attacked the victim with a sharp weapon before fleeing.
The crime team inspected the scene of crime, and CCTV footage from the spot and nearby approach roads were examined.
Police said all the persons involved in the incident are juveniles.
Further probe is underway.
