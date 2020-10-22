Delhi: Delivery executive held for selling phone cop ordered

The accused, Manoj (22), who was supposed to deliver a mobile phone to the policeman, told the officer that his order has been cancelled and later sold the phone to a neighbour. (Representational Image)

A 22-year-old delivery executive working for an e-commerce company has been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly cheating a police officer in South Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur.

The accused, Manoj (22), who was supposed to deliver a mobile phone to the policeman, told the officer that his order has been cancelled and later sold the phone to a neighbour.

Police said the complainant works as a Sub-Inspector in NCRB in Delhi.

In his complaint, filed at Kotla Mubarakpur police station on Monday, the SI said that he had ordered a mobile phone online, after which Manoj came to his house in Kidwai Nagar on October 1 and allegedly told him that his order was cancelled.

Manoj also allegedly told him he will get a complete refund.

The SI discovered that he was duped when he checked the order status which showed that his phone was delivered on October 1.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.