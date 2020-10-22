scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Delhi: Delivery executive held for selling phone cop ordered

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Updated: October 22, 2020 2:13:54 am
(Representational Image)

A 22-year-old delivery executive working for an e-commerce company has been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly cheating a police officer in South Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur.

Police said the complainant works as a Sub-Inspector in NCRB in Delhi.

In his complaint, filed at Kotla Mubarakpur police station on Monday, the SI said that he had ordered a mobile phone online, after which Manoj came to his house in Kidwai Nagar on October 1 and allegedly told him that his order was cancelled.

Manoj also allegedly told him he will get a complete refund.

The SI discovered that he was duped when he checked the order status which showed that his phone was delivered on October 1.

