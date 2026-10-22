Slapped for rejecting torn Rs 10 note, delivery worker dies by suicide in Delhi

A delivery executive, who allegedly consumed a poisonous substance after he was slapped for not accepting a torn Rs 10 note from a customer, died in Delhi on Tuesday — a day before his 24th birthday — police said. The customer and his neighbour who allegedly assaulted the youth have been arrested, they said.

The alleged incident occurred on October 4, when Sameer Hussain, who worked with Flipkart Minutes, went to deliver an order — a Bru coffee jar — to Rampal Singh, 65, in east Delhi’s Vinod Nagar. Police said that Hussain allegedly recorded some videos and recounted the incident. The clips were later found on his phone, they said.

“When I reached, I asked him whether he would make the payment in cash or UPI. He started putting together currency notes. I waited for 15 minutes, because he was an elderly man,” he says in one of the clips. He says that Singh gave him a torn Rs 10 note, and when he asked him to exchange it, he misbehaved.

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“He told me to either take it or leave. I said, ‘If you don’t have money, why do you place an order?’ He started bragging about his political connections and threatened to beat me up,” Hussain alleges in the clip.

According to Hussain, another man, later identified as Singh’s neighbour, Rakesh alias Bunty, 30, then came and slapped him three-four times, and passed comments about his “middle-class status”. “I then filed a police complaint. I don’t know what will happen,” he says in the clip.

Hussain is then seen taking out a bottle from his bag that he says is a “medicine”.

“If I don’t get justice in the next 24 hours, I will drink it. My self-respect has been shredded to pieces. Then there will be justice,” he says.

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Addressing his mother, Hussain says: “Your son is very strong, but this society won’t let him live.”

In another purported video that Hussain recorded, he can be seen holding a bottle containing a liquid, and proceeds to consume it. “I will die,” he adds.

Hussain’s uncle, Mohammad Shamim, said the youth consumed poison on October 5. “His parents and I live in Khadda Colony (in Jaitpur area of South Delhi). On October 5, we got a call and were informed that he had been rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital as he had consumed rat poison. We reached there, and found that he was critical,” he said.

The youth died in the hospital on Tuesday, police said.

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DCP (East) Rajeev Kumar said, “We filed an FIR immediately after receiving the complaint. Both accused have been arrested, and an investigation is underway.” Police said a medico-legal case was filed.

“Sections of abetment to suicide were added in the FIR following his death,” said a senior police officer.

According to the police, accused Singh owns a shop in the area, while Rakesh is unemployed. “Rakesh heard the argument and came out as Singh’s family members were not there. He told Hussain that he should be ashamed of arguing with an elderly person, and slapped him,” said a senior police officer.