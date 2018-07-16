Delivery boys vandalise restaurant in Kalkaji over parking

According to police, they received a PCR call at 12.06 am, regarding a quarrel near an eatery called “Dilli-19.” (Source: ANI) According to police, they received a PCR call at 12.06 am, regarding a quarrel near an eatery called “Dilli-19.” (Source: ANI)

A group of delivery boys, working with an online food delivery site, allegedly vandalised a restaurant in southeast Delhi’s Kalkaji, after they suspected that its owner had alerted the police staff for improperly parking their bikes on the roadside. The incident took place at about 11.30 pm Saturday night.

DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said a case under sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 147 (rioting) and 148 (rioting with deadly weapons) of the IPC has been registered, and three of the accused have been arrested. “We are also analysing the CCTV footage to identify the others,” said Biswal.

According to police, they received a PCR call at 12.06 am, regarding a quarrel near an eatery called “Dilli-19.” Immediately, a police team reached the spot, where the front glass ceiling of the shop was broken and materials were scattered. The restaurant owner, Rohit Kubba, told police that his restaurant is also into home deliveries.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App