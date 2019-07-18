Delhi: Two undertrials claim beaten in police custody, constable’s video nails lie

Terming the conduct of two undertrials “deprecable”, a Delhi court cancelled the bail of two men, who had falsely claimed that they were tortured in police custody while being brought for a court appearance. The reason: Officers didn’t handcuff them the way they wanted.

Additional Sessions Judge Sonu Agnihotri cancelled the bail of the men, Vikas and Vikas Puri, who tried to harm themselves while being brought for a court appearance, and said that the accused “do not deserve to remain on bail in the present case on account of their conduct”.

“The accused persons have tried to create evidence so that action may be taken against police officials bringing them to the court as police officials did not accede to their demand of handcuffing them in a particular manner, which is against law,” the court said.

As per court records, the accused were produced before the court bare chested, with the vest worn by one of the accused torn. They submitted before the court that police officials had assaulted them.

Constable Ashok, the lock-up in-charge, who was accompanying the accused, however showed a video on his phone to the court, wherein Vikas Puri could be seen tearing his own vest.

“After seeing the video, accused Vikas and Vikas Puri were asked why they behaved in this fashion. They submitted that they had asked police officials to handcuff them with their hands in the front, but police instead handcuffed them in a way that their hands were behind them,” the court said.

Constable Ashok told the court that the accused had been handcuffed in such a manner as they had assaulted an undertrial prisoner in June 2019. “Applications in this regard were moved before courts, and it was ordered that the accused be produced in handcuffs (with their hands in the front),” constable Ashok submitted before the court.