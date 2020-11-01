Delhi’s water supply hit, DJB asks UP to expedite work on canal

Chadha at the Sonia Vihar WTP, Saturday. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has asked authorities in Uttar Pradesh to finish maintenance of the Upper Ganga Canal as soon as possible, as festive season increases water demand in the city.

A letter was sent by DJB member (water supply) Shalabh Kumar to the head of UP’s Irrigation and Water Resources Department Saturday on the matter. DJB CEO Nikhil Kumar would also be writing a letter with a similar request to the principal secretary of the UP department, DJB officials said.

Supply from the canal is crucial for two DJB water treatment plants at Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi, having a total capacity of 250 million gallons per day (MGD), officials said.

These plants had to be shut for several hours after 11 am Thursday as ammonia level in raw Yamuna water flowing into Delhi from Haryana rose to 3 parts per million (ppm) against the acceptable limit of 0.5 ppm, DJB officials said. Ammonia level was brought down to 1.7 ppm by Friday. Inspecting the Sonia Vihar plant, DJB vice-chairman Raghav Chadha said, “I am certain that with help from Haryana and UP, both water treatment plants will resume production at full capacity within a few hours.”

The Ganga canal is closed every year from October- November for 15 days to a month for maintenance work. This year, it has been shut since October 15.

“UP authorities provided us 100-150 MGD of temporary supply via the canal Friday, based on which the two plants were able to resume 70% operations…,” a DJB official said. They resumed full operations Saturday evening.

