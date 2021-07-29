Delhi’s ‘Waste to Wonder Park’ reopens for visitors

The park is located in Sarai Kale Khan (Facebook/Waste to Wonder Park)

After a gap of four months, Delhi’s ‘Waste to Wonder Park’ Wednesday reopened for visitors.

The park, where replicas of seven wonders of the world have been made through waste and scrap materials, is popular among people.

The park, located near Sarai Kale Khan, was closed on April 16 due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and was reopened on Wednesday after the recent notification of the Delhi government allowed opening big parks. “Masks are mandatory and thermal screening is done before entry,” a senior official of the South MCD said.

The timings have been squeezed as the park which earlier operated from 10 in the morning till 10 in the night will as of now be opened only till 8 in the night.

“The park had around 250 visitors on Wednesday which in pre covid days would easily see over 2000 people in a day and 4000 on weekends,” the official added.

According to the figures given by the south MCD till February last year, nearly 1.55 million people had visited the park, earning the municipal corporation Rs 8 crore in ticket revenues.

Spread across seven acres, the park has replicas of Leaning Tower of Pisa, Eiffel Tower, Pyramids of Giza, Taj Mahal, Statue of Liberty, Colosseum, and Christ the Redeemer — all made out of waste.

The entry fee to the park is Rs 50 on weekdays and Rs 100 on Sundays.