Delhi’s unauthorised colonies: AAP trains guns on BJP

Workers of the Aam Aadmi Party protested outside the BJP headquarters Saturday against the alleged delay by the Centre in regularising unauthorised colonies in the capital. Calling it “dhoka divas”, the protesters claimed BJP had betrayed the people of Delhi.

“The Delhi government had cleared a proposal for the regularisation and sent it across to the Centre, but the file is stuck and no response was provided on the same,” said AAP leader Gopal Rai.

The issue of regularisation of unauthorised colonies has been a major poll plank in Delhi as there are a total of 1,797 such colonies, housing lakhs of people.

Earlier, AAP leader Atishi had taken on the BJP: “After the Centre sent the draft cabinet note, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal directed all departments not to raise any issue so that the note gets approval within a month. BJP’s own cabinet minister said in July regularisation will be done in a month. Now, (Delhi BJP chief Manoj) Tiwari says it will be done in six months.”

Meanwhile, BJP leaders will organise an outreach programme Sunday in 22 assembly districts of Delhi on the issue of unauthorised colonies.

BJP general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal said the issue of unauthorised colonies has been politicised, first by the Congress and now by AAP. He blamed Kejriwal for not cooperating with the Centre on the matter.

“Centre wrote many letters for demarcation of boundaries of these colonies to Delhi government, but they didn’t take any concrete steps… through this campaign, not only will the lies of the Kejriwal government be exposed, but the efforts of the Central government for regularisation of unauthorised colonies will also reach the people,” he said.