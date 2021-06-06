Delhi’s temperature to reach 42 degrees this week; light rain, strong winds expected

AQI is forecast to deteriorate to the poor category on Tuesday as strong winds may increase concentration of dust, as per the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi. (Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Delhi could see light rainfall or drizzle for the next two days but mercury is still predicted to touch 42 degrees Celsius, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city recorded 0.5mm of rain in the past 24 hours and the minimum temperature was 24 degrees Celsius in the early hours of Sunday.

The maximum temperature on Saturday was 39.1 degrees Celsius and is forecast to reach 40 degrees on Sunday.

Under the influence of a Western Disturbance and a cyclonic circulation over Haryana and northwest Rajasthan, there’s a possibility of “very light rain or drizzle” in Delhi on Sunday and Monday, as per the IMD.

However, mercury is forecast to touch a maximum of 42 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday, and strong winds of about 35 kmph are forecast Tuesday onwards until Friday. There’s a possibility of very light rain or thundershowers on Saturday, when the maximum temperature is expected to fall to 38 degrees.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was moderate on Sunday morning with a reading of 109.

It is forecast to deteriorate to the poor category on Tuesday as strong winds may increase concentration of dust, as per the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.