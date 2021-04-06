Delhi’s St Stephen’s College to set up Covid testing camp for all members

Cases at St Stephen’s College come after a ‘chapel trip’ of 40 students to Dalhousie. (File)

Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College will organise a Covid testing camp on its campus with the help of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s (SDMs) office for all members of the college community on Wednesday. This comes after 13 students and two officials, Dean/Chaplain Monodeep Daniel and mess steward/security officer Samuel Shekhar, tested Covid-19 positive following a ‘chapel trip’ to Dalhousie in the last week of March.

Principal John Varghese had issued a notice stating 13 students had tested positive on April 2.

On Tuesday, Varghese said in a notice, “The college with the help of the SDM’s office will be conducting a covid testing camp tomorrow…at 11 am. All members of the college community who are interested in testing themselves are welcome to get themselves tested. The camp will be open till 1:30 pm.”

On Monday, the SDM Civil Lines put two locations – Mukherjee East, Extension Block, and the Sports Complex – under “strict perimeter control” and made it “out of bounds for all”.

Varghese, however, said other areas of the college campus would be “open for routine and normal work” from Tuesday, and that faculty and staff “may return to normal duties” following “all Covid safety measures”.

This was done as Covid-19 tests done on April 3 on resident students, housekeeping and mess staff were all negative.

Governing body member Nandita Narain wrote to Varghese Tuesday asking if the inner perimeter of the college should not remain closed for “a few more days” as one student who had tested negative in the college held testing camp allegedly tested positive when he tested himself in a government facility.

When contacted, Varghese said to refer to Tuesday’s notice.