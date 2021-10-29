Delhi’s sex ratio rises, infant mortality dips

Delhi has recorded an improvement in its sex ratio at birth — from 920 females per thousand males in 2019 to 933 in 2020. The infant mortality rate, meanwhile, has dipped from 24.19 to 20.37 between 2019 and 2020.

The data is part of the Annual Report on Registration of Births and Deaths in Delhi 2020.

The increase in sex ratio is the result of social awareness and it is a matter of great pride that society is being educated and understands the importance of girls, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said in a statement.

According to the report, the sex ratio stood at a low of 822 in 2005. It increased thereafter and stood at 1,004 in 2008 — the highest since then. However, a dip was seen in the following years with the ratio dipping to 886 in 2012. It has improved since then.

“In Delhi, public awareness efforts have also yielded beneficial effects. The birth rate fell from 18.35 per thousand in 2019 to 14.85 per thousand in 2020. In 2020, 3,01,645 births were registered, compared to 3,65,868 in 2019,” the statement said.

“The reduction in infant mortality is the result of great changes in health infrastructure and better access to health facilities to all citizens,” Sisodia said.

The maternal mortality rate in Delhi has also decreased marginally. It stood at 0.55 per 1,000 births in 2019 which fell to 0.54 per 1,000 births in 2020.

The death rate decreased from 7.29 per thousand in 2019 to 7.03 per thousand in 2020, the report says.