Delhi’s sees worst pre-Diwali air in 8 years, AQI nears ‘severe’ levels

Delhi’s air quality plunged to near-severe levels on Friday as the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) hit 382 ahead of Diwali, its worst pre-festive air quality crisis in eight years.

Data maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) shows PM 2.5 concentrations peaking at around 280 µg/m³ in the 30 to 45 hours leading up to Diwali — the highest pre-festival particulate baseline recorded since 2019. Previous years typically saw fine particulate levels drop to 50-150 µg/m³ during this corresponding window.

With pollution levels rising sharply, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the entire National Capital Region with immediate effect after an emergency review by the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP Friday evening.

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In its order, the Sub-Committee noted that unfavorable weather conditions were causing poor dispersion of pollutants, warning that forecasts point to air quality deteriorating further into the ‘Severe’ category over the coming days, after officials evaluated pollution trends together with meteorological projections from India Meteorological Department and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

Under Stage-III, private vehicle owners cannot ply BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers across Delhi and the high-density NCR districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Sonipat.

Primary schools across Delhi-NCR have been directed to mandatorily switch to hybrid learning mode for children up to Class V. NCR states and the Central Government may also move up to 50% of office staff to remote work to curb commuter traffic, according to the Commission’s order.

The deterioration is not confined to Delhi. High fine particulate levels (PM 2.5 and PM 10) also triggered severe spikes across the region, led by Panchgaon (426), Gajraula (407), Ballabgarh (397), and Gurugram (368), while Greater Noida (316) and Noida (303) also recorded ‘Very Poor’ air.

Effect of weather conditions, a late Diwali

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Beyond the immediate pollution levels, a combination of weather conditions and the timing of the festival is contributing to the deterioration.

Stagnant winds, coupled with a sharp drop in weekend temperatures — forecast between 14 to 16 degrees Celsius by the IMD — could also trigger a temperature inversion.

Normally, warm air near the surface rises and carries pollutants up into the atmosphere. However, during inversion, a layer of cold air settles near the ground under a blanket of warmer upper air. This acts like a physical lid over the city, trapping heavy baseline emissions, farm fumes, and Diwali smoke near the surface, causing air quality to plunge.

When Diwali takes place in October, warmer temperatures alongside reduced seasonal stubble burning frequently aid in dissipating firecracker emissions more effectively. Over the past decade, Diwali occurred during early-to-mid November on only two occasions in 2020 and 2023, whereas in 2017, 2022, 2024, and 2025, it fell predominantly between mid- and late October.

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Even before the festival-related emissions add to the pollution load, NCR cities are dealing with substantial baseline emissions.

According to the IITM’s Decision Support System, transport emissions in the city on Friday accounted for the biggest contributor to PM 2.5 at 17.6%. This was followed by smoke from farm fires at 7.9% and neighbouring regions including Jhajjar contributing heavily to the load at 6.8%.

Shift in farm fire spots

So far this season, a total of 6,226 farm fires have been reported in the northern states including Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Haryana’s cumulative count between September 15 and November 6 shrank to 89 fires — down from 888 in 2024 and 2,576 in 2023, while Uttar Pradesh has halved its count to 479.

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In Punjab, detections fell slightly to 3,144, down from 3,284 last year and a peak of 58,489 in 2020.

Key hotspots remain active, with Punjab logging 357 fires on Friday alone. During this season, highest instances were reported in majorly three districts. Tarn Taran has seen 611 events, followed by Firozpur (410) and Sangrur (281) between September 15 and November 6, show bulletins by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI).

There, however, has been a shift in stubble-burning pattern as central India has emerged as a major source of farm fires. Satellite data maintained by IARI shows the geographic baseline has flipped, with Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan recording cumulative seasonal totals of 1,220 and 1,097 fires, respectively, including 197 active fires on Friday alone.

In Madhya Pradesh, Sheopur, Datia, and Narmadapuram districts, alongside Bundi and Baran in Rajasthan’s Hadoti belt have emerged as hotspots.