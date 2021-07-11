Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar shut till Tuesday for Covid violations

Violation of social distancing norms has been reported from many market areas in Delhi in recent times (Express file photo by Praveen Khanna)

Sadar Bazaar in Delhi has been shut down temporarily following Covid norms being violated in the area. The government issued an order stating that the market would remain closed from 10 pm on Saturday to 10 pm on Tuesday, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

However, shops selling essential commodities can remain open during the period.

Meanwhile, the market association has been given three days to submit an action plan on how Covid-appropriate behaviour can be adopted.

The order was issued by Kotwali SDM Arvind Rana. It stated that as per the Kotwali executive magistrate’s report, the general public as well as vendors and shopkeepers were not following Covid-appropriate behaviour.

“Due to large footfall, Market Association and shopkeepers are unable to ensure Covid Protocols on 10-07-2021 in the aforesaid market. The Guidelines/Directions of Covid Protocol are being contravened in the above said market of Sadar Bazar, Delhi which may cause super spreading of the Corona Virus,” read the order.

It further stated that if shopkeepers violate this order, necessary action will be taken against them under Section 51 to 60 of the DDMA Act, 2005, Section 188 of the IPC, and other applicable Acts.

The order added that while the number of Covid cases has gone down now, precautionary measures are necessary as a possible third wave can hit in the next two-three months.