Delhi’s RTR flyover: UP to Bengal, workers who made it happen

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Punjab — 400-odd labourers came from across the country, and worked across seasons, to build the 2.7-km-long Rao Tula Ram flyover.

Vishal (18), son of a landless farmer from UP’s Sultanpuri district, was among the men and women who lingered behind after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his entourage left after the inauguration. With an ailing father at home, Vishal had no option but to migrate to the capital in search of work. He was part of a team that provided the final push to the project, which missed five deadlines since 2014.

“Our job was primarily to install electrical wiring that would power lamp posts along the entire stretch. As of now, we don’t know what our next project would be. Ye toh thekedaar ke upar hai,” Vishal, who earns Rs 15,000 per month, said.

Asked about the biggest challenge they faced, most of them responded: “Traffic.” “We could mainly put in the hours after midnight. It is such a busy stretch. Marshals were deployed to control traffic,” said Dharamjeet Singh (24) who hails from Punjab.

Avatar sat with five other men, all from Punjab, whose job was to handle construction material, both manually and using machines.

After work, the men used to retire to a temporary housing facility of tin rooms. “The rooms could get very hot during summer. Often, the weather gets to us, and we have to arrange doctors and medicines on our own,” said Akram Ansari (38) from Jharkhand.

“We worked through all seasons. We got drenched in the rain while working, including yesterday. But we worked all day and night to clean the flyover and get it ready for the inauguration,” Mohammed Nahid said.

Ansari, who is paid around Rs 12,000 per month, has been working as a labourer for around 15 years. Tikeshwar Prajapati, Ansari’s colleague, claimed he had not got his full salary for three months. “I have three children and a wife to take care of. I am given Rs 8,000 instead of Rs 20,000 a month as promised. I have been working overtime so I can cover my children’s education. Both my sons are in a government college,” Prajapati, claimed.

Kalicharan, who supplied 60 labourers to the site, claimed they have been reminding HCC (Hindustan Construction Company) and PWD about pending payments. HCC and PWD did not respond to calls and emails seeking a comment.

“A few labourers even left for their villages over the last few months,” Kalicharan, who hails from Odisha, said. HCC engineers at the site attributed payment issues to the overall delay. “As the project kept getting delayed, labourers were employed for longer and machines had to be stationed for longer too. Hence the cost cutting,” a billing engineer said.

A safety engineer with the company meanwhile said “all the norms were followed” during construction of the flyover. “Labourers were not allowed on the flyover without safety gear,” he said.