Delhi’s Pragati Maidan complex project misses Jan 15 deadline

Having missed the target of completion by January 15, the redeveloped Pragati Maidan complex that is set to host the G20 Summit in September is still under construction, said officials.

The project, which is being executed by the National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd. and managed by the India Trade Promotion Organisation, began after the demolition of existing structures at Pragati Maidan, including Hall of Nations designed by Raj Rewal, in 2017. It missed several deadlines after the first one in 2019. In November 2022, NBCC officials said work was commencing with the deadline of January 15 in mind.

Now, however, NBCC sources say work is still going on. An official said “work is on a war footing”, but declined to say what the new completion target would be.

ITPO chairman and managing director Pradeep Singh Kharola told The Indian Express Tuesday that “the work is in its final stages” and would be completed “soon”. The new convention centre built on an elevated podium will have a view of India Gate with the capacity to host 11,450 people at a time, including a floor with the capacity of 7,000. As of now, the government’s convention facilities at Vigyan Bhawan can accommodate 1,200 people. One of the levels of the convention centre would be for the G20 leaders and include a set of rooms for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold meetings during the summit.