Delhi’s power demand likely to cross 7,400MW this summer; J&K, northeast states to rescue

With Delhi’s peak power demand likely to exceed 7,400MW this summer, electricity from Jammu & Kashmir, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim among others are set to light up homes in the national capital.

Advertising

In a press release issued by BSES Friday, the power supply body said it has made adequate arrangements to meet the power demands of over 42 lakh consumers, which include long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) and banking arrangements with states like Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Meghalaya, Manipur and Sikkim.

According to Bombay Suburban Electric Supply (BSES), its discoms will receive up to 865 MW of power through banking arrangements i.e. by using the residual electrical energy after utilisation by the respective states.

Apart from this, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) will also get 100 MW of wind power from April 2019. Of this 50 MW is already being received, BSES said, adding that in case of any deficit due to low generation and outages in power plants, the discoms will purchase short-term power from the exchange.

Advertising

In summer 2018, Delhi’s power demand had for the first time crossed the 7,000 MW mark and peaked at 7,016MW.

According to BSES, Delhi’s peak power demand is now substantially more than that of Mumbai and Chennai put together and also three times that of Kolkata.