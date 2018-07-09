Delhi’s power consumption touches all-time high; more than combined of Mumbai, Chennai: BSES

The daily power consumption in Delhi is more than the demand of Mumbai and Chennai put together, officials said. (Express photo Javed Raja/File) The daily power consumption in Delhi is more than the demand of Mumbai and Chennai put together, officials said. (Express photo Javed Raja/File)

Delhi’s power consumption touched an all-time high of 6998 MW on Monday, with demand surpassing last year’s peak for the tenth time within two months. The Delhi government has projected that power demand will breach 7,000 MW this season.

“Today’s peak demand was recorded at 3.22 pm. The previous record of 6934 MW was created on June 8. In 2017, the peak power demand was 6526 MW,” a spokesperson of BSES discom said.

Between June 1 and July 9, peak power demand crossed last year’s high as many as 10 times, a BSES official said. BSES caters to around 70 per cent of the national capital.

“This is an increase of over 200% over the peak power demand of 2879 MW in 2002. The peak power demand in BRPL area of South and West Delhi, today, clocked 3031 MW and 1555 MW in BYPL’ area of Central and East Delhi,” the discom said in a statement.

