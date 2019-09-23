Delhi’s pollution fight to get Denmark stage: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will share the AAP government’s experience of dealing with Delhi’s critically polluted air, through a series of mitigating measures, during the upcoming C40 World Mayors Summit at Copenhagen, Denmark.

The summit, to be held between October 9-12, will bring together heads of cities, providing them a platform to present the steps taken by them towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving climate resilience, as per the C40 official website.

In an official statement, the Delhi government said Kejriwal will present the capital’s “pollution success story” at the summit. Measures such as odd-even car rationing policy, phasing out diesel generator sets and construction of the Eastern and Western Peripheral Highways will figure in the CM’s speech, it said.

Earlier this month, Kejriwal announced that the concentration of particulate matter in Delhi’s air has come down by around 25% as compared to 2012 levels. In 2014, a WHO study found Delhi’s air quality to be the worst in the world, prompting executive and judicial interventions, including the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) which mandates separate set of measures based on pollution levels.

One such measure, the odd-even policy, is set to be enforced in Delhi from November 4-15. The policy was enforced twice in 2016.“The CM is expected to… present the set of initiatives taken by the Delhi government that led to the 25% reduction in air pollution. After many years of gaining notoriety as one of the world’s most polluted capital cities of the world, this is a major shift in the discourse…

“He is expected to speak about the role of improved electricity supply and the phasing out of generator sets on a large scale, the peripheral highways, the crackdown on construction sites, the increased green cover and the massive reduction in industrial pollution due to the closure of two thermal power plants and shifting industry to CNG,” the statement said.

Apart from Delhi, cities such as New York, London, Paris, Los Angeles and Berlin will have delegations at the summit.