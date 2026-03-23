Delhi’s per capita income likely to be Rs 5.31 lakh in current fiscal, shows economic survey – more than double the national average

An attendee offers Kheer to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during the Kheer ceremony before the beginning of the Delhi Assembly Budget Session 2026 at Vidhan Sabha in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)

The per capita income (at constant prices) of the national capital has seen an increase of 7.62% over the last two years, from Rs 4,57,708 in 2023-24 to Rs 4,92,592 in 2024-25. The advance estimates of per capita income for 2025-26 is estimated at Rs 5,31,610, registering a growth of 7.92% over the previous year, according to the Delhi Economic Survey 2025-25 tabled by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in the Assembly on Monday (March 23).

As per the Survey, Delhi’s per capita income is estimated to be around 2.5 times the national average during 2025-26.

The government said in an official statement that it “has been working with an aim to transform Delhi to a world class city and to fulfill the aspiration of its citizens by making it an inclusive, equitable and livable global city”.