Delhi’s peak power demand rises by over 50% since May

Delhi’s peak power demand has increased by over 50 % since May this year due to the easing of lockdown restrictions, BSES said in a statement. “Peak power demand in the city has been muted this year as compared to last year due to the lockdown and cool weather conditions. But since easing of restrictions on May 18, Delhi’s peak power demand has increased by over 50%. If we compare peak power demand since April, it has already increased by over 87%,” a discom official said.

In June and July this year, the peak power demand surpassed last year’s demand on 13 corresponding days by up to 19%, and on six corresponding days in August, said the discom.

However, the peak demand overall has been muted this year due to the weather and the lockdown, at 6,314 MW on June 29 this year. Last year on July 2, the peak demand clocked 7,409 MW, an all-time high. “Power demand has been increasing with the easing of restrictions and restarting of commercial activities,” a BSES official told The Indian Express.

The cooling load is the main factor behind the increase, contributing to around 50 % of the power demand.

