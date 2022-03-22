Delhi’s peak power demand may touch 8,000 MW for first time this summer: Officials

With industrial and commercial activity back on track after Covid-19 lockdowns, Delhi’s peak power demand may touch the 8,000 MW mark for the first time this summer, officials said.

According to BSES, Delhi’s peak power demand so far was 7,409 MW which was recorded in 2019. It was 6,314 MW in 2020 and 7,323 MW in 2021.

In the BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) area of East and Central Delhi, the peak power demand, which had reached 1,656 MW and 1,439 MW during the summers of 2021 and 2020 respectively, is expected to touch around 1,800 MW this year.

The city’s temperatures have also soared this March, with the maximum temperature on Sunday being recorded at 38.3 degrees Celsius, 8 degrees above normal.

The BSES said its power distribution companies are geared up to source adequate electricity to meet the power demand of over 18 million residents in South, West, East and Central Delhi.

These arrangements include long term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and banking arrangements with other states including Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Goa and Arnachal Pradesh, it said.

BSES distribution companies will get up to 690 MW (BRPL 440 MW, BYPL 250 MW) of power through banking arrangements, according to the statement. It said BSES distribution companies have invested substantial resources to strengthen the network. A large part of the augmentation, which is necessary to carry the additional power load during summer months, has already been undertaken, the BSES statement read.