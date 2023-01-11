scorecardresearch
Delhi’s OPDs report spike in respiratory complaints amid chill, pollution

Every year, due to the cold weather and air, hospitalisation of patients increases, particularly of those with respiratory issues, said doctors. The average air quality index from January 1 to 10 was recorded at 367.

Every year, due to cold weather and air, hospitalisation of patients increases, said doctors. Archive

With the temperature dipping and the high pollution levels, cases of respiratory illness have increased in hospitals across the city.

However, doctors said it is not a new phenomenon, and has been witnessed over the years during winter but symptoms are persistent in patients for a longer time as compared to the last few years.

Cold air is often dry, and with high pollution levels, they act as a huge risk for those with chronic lung diseases, said doctors. Dry air can irritate the airways of people with lung diseases, which can lead to wheezing, coughing and shortness of breath.

According to Dr Neeraj Gupta, professor, head department of pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine, VMMC and Safdarjung hospital, cases of respiratory issues have increased in the OPD, along with the number of patients in all age groups with weak lungs, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), bronchitis and post-Covid symptoms, and they have been showing acute coughing as well.

“It…has been witnessed every year. Persistent winter increases respiratory issues, and a trend begins in the month of October-November post which the smoke tends to remain, and leads to the persistence of airway inflammation,” he said.

He added that the patient coming to his OPD are showing mild to normal symptoms.

Dr Gupta said it cannot be stated that there is a sudden increase. “It’s there as usual but symptoms tend to remain for a longer period of time (due to the current conditions),” he said.

Dr Rajesh Chawla, senior consultant of pulmonology and critical care, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said there isn’t a great increase this year and not many viral infections have been reported. However, persistent cough and breathlessness have resulted in many patients not responding to the medication.

“The cases have increased mainly due to winter, and pollution is perennial now and due to which many people have developed severe cough, which is not getting cured despite medication,” he said.

Dr Vikas Maurya, the director and head of the department of pulmonology at Fortis Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, said that as compared to the last two years, patients have increased and are requiring hospitalisation. He said that he witnessed an almost 30% hike in such patients.

“Patients with chronic respiratory disease, diabetes, asthma, viral infections COPD are reporting increased incidents of respiratory illness and viral infections. Many patients have also come requiring ventilator support as well,” he added.

Red Fort’s light and sound show returns

