Delhi’s oldest Covid-19 patient to recover is 88

As 88-year-old KS Jaiswal walked out of hospital last week, he became the oldest COVID-19 patient in Delhi to recover from the disease. Jaiswal’s son Dalbir (60). who works at Ganga Ram Hospital, came in touch with someone who was infected. He contracted the virus, which also spread to his wife and father.

The family was admitted at Kolmet Hospital, affiliated to Ganga Ram Hospital, from where they were discharged on May 9.

“While on duty, I was exposed to patients and doctors. I developed symptoms and the three of us got tested,” said Dalbir.

He was admitted to the hospital on April 26, followed by his wife and father on April 28.

“The disease can be dangerous for the elderly but K S Jaiswal, a retired Indian Airforce personnel, does yoga twice a day and has a healthy diet. He has a strong immune system and was asymptomatic. He recovered without much difficulty,” said Dr DS Rana, chairperson of the hospital.

The family resides in Rajendra Nagar, Delhi. They returned home after testing negative for the virus. Dalbir has rejoined his work at the hospital.

“We were all admitted in the same ward. We would watch TV and exercise a bit,” Dalbir added.

None of them developed serious symptoms or require ventilators.

