scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Delhi’s new mayor to be elected on January 6

In its first year, the mayor, as per rules, will be a woman.

The first session will be held almost a month after the Aam Aadmi Party won the municipal polls on December 7, getting a majority of the votes in 134 out of 250 wards. (Express Photo/File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Delhi’s new mayor and deputy mayor will be elected on January 6, with L-G V K Saxena approving the proposal to call the first meeting of the newly elected house in the first week of January.

“Delhi L-G, V K Saxena, in the exercise of powers vested in him vide Section 73 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, has approved the proposal to convene the first meeting of the MCD on Friday, January 6, 2023,” officials from the L-G’s secretariat said.

The first session will be held almost a month after the Aam Aadmi Party won the municipal polls on December 7, getting a majority of the votes in 134 out of 250 wards. While BJP won 104 seats, nine went to Congress and the remaining to independent candidates.

In its first year, the mayor, as per rules, will be a woman. Fifty per cent of seats in the municipal polls are reserved for women. Out of the 134 AAP elected councillors, 71 are women.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Acid Attack’ or ‘Same-S...Premium
UPSC Key- December 15, 2022: Why you should read ‘Acid Attack’ or ‘Same-S...
The silent revolution of Nari ShaktiPremium
The silent revolution of Nari Shakti
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocatePremium
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocate
Also Read |Delhiites have a long wishlist for the new MCD

The proposal to convene the first meeting of the civic body was moved by the commissioner (MCD) on December 12, to the urban development department, requesting L-G’s approval.

“Thereafter, the file approved by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also minister (urban development) and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, was received in Raj Niwas on December 14, and the L-G accorded his approval on the same day itself,” the officials said.

As per the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, “The corporation shall, at its first meeting in each year, elect one of its members to the chairperson, to be known as the mayor and another member to be the deputy mayor of the corporation.” The Act also says that the presiding officer at the meeting for the election of the mayor shall be a councillor who is not a candidate for such election and shall be nominated by the L-G.

More from Delhi
Advertisement

Apart from the elected members, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs from Delhi, and one-fifth of the members of the Delhi Assembly (14) are nominated by the Speaker by rotation every year, and 10 people are nominated by the Administrator (Aldermen without voting rights).

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 09:50:15 pm
Next Story

Delhi turns colder as mercury plunges to 6.4 degrees, lowest so far this season

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close