Delhi’s Mount Carmel School gets converted into 100-bed Covid care centre

In a first, one of Delhi’s prominent private schools, Mount Carmel School in Dwarka Sector 22, is set to function as a covid care centre with 100 oxygen beds for patients requiring oxygen support.

Out of the total beds, 50 will be set up in the school’s auditorium, and these will accommodate the most serious cases. A constant supervision of the doctors will be ensured to these patients. The others will be accommodated in classrooms, each of which will house four beds.

Men and women will be treated on different floors of the school building.

Last week, founder of Mount Carmel Schools, V.K. Willams passed away due to the virus while his wife, Neena Williams is still battling the disease. His son and Dean, Mount Carmel Schools, Michael Williams said that the idea to open the covid centre had gained momentum before the family had been struck by the disease.

“My sister Joanna Gokavi and brother-in-law Sunil Gokavi are both doctors. About a month ago, we and other members of the church were wondering how we can help the city through this difficult time and we though of a treatment centre for mild cases in the city. Since schools are shut, our building was available and people in Dwarka who are panicked and looking fo oxygen can come here. Different churches across the world came forward to help put together resources,” he said.

Dr. Joanna and Dr. Sunil Gokavi, along with two of their friends, will be the four doctors on duty, round the clock. A group of 75 volunteers, with doctors and nurses from Christian hospitals and non-medical volunteers, will work in shifts according to their availability.

“It’s meant to cater to patients with oxygen levels between 90 and 94% where little doctor intervention is required. We have tie ups with Venkateshwara and St. Stephen’s Hospitals for consultations if any patient’s condition deteriorates,” said Williams.

The organizers said that members of their network in South Korea have helped them set up two oxygen generating plants through which 1500 100 kg oxygen cylinders can be refilled in a day.

While government schools across the city have been functioning as vaccination and isolation centres, this is the first case of a private school in the city operating as a covid care facility.