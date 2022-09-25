Delhi’s monsoon deficit is 22% this year despite September showers

Despite the heavy showers in Delhi over the last three days, the overall rain deficit in the city is still around 22 per cent, according to data provided by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Delhi usually receives 539 mm of rain between June 1 and September 24, as per the data. This year, it received 419.3 mm of rain during this period, a deficit of 22 per cent. In 2021, Delhi received 413 mm of rain in September alone. “The three consecutive days of rain have not managed to wipe out the city’s monsoon rain deficit. The city saw a massive shortfall in June and August, but July received more rain than normal. Now, September has brought more than usual rain, but it has still not managed to make up for the shortfall,” said a senior IMD official.

June saw a deficit of 67 per cent, in July there was surplus rain of 37 per cent and August saw an 82 per cent deficit with only 41 mm of rain being recorded against a normal of 233 mm.

Inside the city too, the rain distribution has been varied. According to IMD data, East Delhi is the only area that has seen a surplus this monsoon at 27 per cent. The region closest to East Delhi in terms of rainfall is North Delhi, which has so far seen a deficit of only 4 per cent. The biggest deficit of 55 per cent has been recorded in North East Delhi, followed by West Delhi at 50 per cent. Such inter-region variations within a city are normal, according to IMD officials.

This spell of rain, meanwhile, is expected to be the last this monsoon, they pointed out. IMD officials have forecast a partly cloudy sky with no chance of rain in the coming week.

The temperature is also expected to increase in the days to come. On Monday, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 31 degrees Celsius. It is expected to touch 34 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and then remain at around 35 degrees for the rest of the week.

The wind direction is expected to be northwesterly. Delhi’s air quality, which has been good over the past few days because of the rain, is expected to remain in the same range for the next three days despite the wind direction, according to the SAFAR forecast.