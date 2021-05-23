Due to regular waterlogging, Delhi’s Minto Bridge to get an independent drainage system

New Delhi: A DTC bus almost submerged at waterlogged Minto Bridge underpass after rains in New Delhi, Sunday, July 19, 2020. A tempo driver died due to drowning of his vehicle at the underpass. (PTI/File)

As Delhi’s Minto Bridge experiences regular waterlogging amid rainfall in the city, the Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to appoint a consultancy firm to develop an independent drainage system for the area.

The firm will also be tasked to put forward a few solutions to renovate the drainage system of the area in a feasible way.

However, an official said that the process has been slow because the department had to float three tenders for the consultancy work. “The first two tender calls received poor responses. The third time, we got two potential bidders. Unfortunately, because of lockdown and health issues faced by our staff, the bidder will be finalised and consultancy work will begin by the end of June. The consultancy work will take three months, after which, work will begin,” said the official.

Officials explained that the drainage system in the area around Minto bridge comprises a deep barrel drain, which had been built during the British era. Both sewage water and drain water would go into the same lines and the flow into the river. Since sewerage has increased over the years, roads begin to get waterlogged when it rains. The project aims to create a separate pipeline for rainwater so that it drains out faster.

The area under the bridge is particularly vulnerable because it is a naturally low lying area, said officials. For years, the department has been deploying pumps in the area to pump out rain water during floods. This is the first time they are working on a permanent solution to rid the area of heavy waterlogging.