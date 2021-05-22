Delhi’s minimum temperature for May dips to lowest in 7 years

A waterlogged bus parking area in Bhairon Marg on Thursday, after Delhi received 119.3 mm of rainfall in 24 hrs. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Delhi recorded its lowest minimum temperature for the month of May in seven years on Saturday as rain and thunder battered the city after midnight.

The minimum temperature dipped to 18 degrees Celsius, which is nine degrees below normal for this time of the year, as the city recorded 15.6mm of rainfall between midnight and 5.30am.

Minimum temperature last dipped to 18 degrees in this month on May 13, 2014, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) shows.

Officials from the IMD said the change in weather was a result of a fresh Western Disturbance — a weather pattern associated with non-monsoon rain in northwest India.

Mercury dipped lower in some parts of the city on Saturday. Lodhi Road recorded a minimum temperature of 16.8 degrees Celsius and 19.5mm of rain between midnight and 5.30am.

The highest amount of rain was received at south Delhi’s Ayanagar where the IMD observatory recorded 31.2mm of rainfall and a minimum temperature of 18.2 degrees Celsius.

A forecast from the IMD states that under the influence of the Western Disturbance, thunderstorms, lighting and isolated showers are likely over the plains of northwest India over the next 24 hours.

Maximum temperature is expected to rise to 36 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Saturday and the skies are expected to be partly cloudy with possibility of very light rain, as per the IMD.

On Sunday, the skies are again expected to be partly cloudy with a possible development of thunder and lightning.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was satisfactory on Saturday morning with a reading of 66. It is likely to stay in the satisfactory to moderate category over the next two days, as per the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.