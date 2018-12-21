Cold wave continues, Delhi’s minimum temperature still below 5 degress Celcius

Cold wave conditions prevailed in the national capital Friday, with the maximum temperature dropping to 20.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest so far this season. The minimum temperature settled at 4.7 degrees Celsius, a slight increase from the previous day, which was the coldest day of the season for the city at 4 degrees Celsius.

“The maximum temperature plunged to settle at 20.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, while the minimum was pegged at 4.7 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal,” a Met department official said. The humidity level oscillated between 97 and 48 per cent, he said.

The Met office has forecast clear skies for Saturday, along with moderate fog in the morning, and haze and smoke thereafter.

“Cold wave conditions are likely at isolated places. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at 21 and 4 degree Celsius, respectively,” the weather office said.

On Thursday, Delhi recorded its coldest December day in the last four years. The maximum temperature was 22.3 degrees Celsius.