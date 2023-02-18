Delhi’s maximum temperature remains above normal, to rise further in next few days

With the maximum temperature rising in the northern and western parts of the country, Delhi is also set to get warmer.

The maximum temperature recorded on Friday in the national capital was 29.8 degrees Celsius, six degrees above the normal for this time of the year and the highest maximum temperature so far this month. The maximum temperature is set to rise to 31 degrees Celsius over the weekend and further to 32 degrees by Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast indicates.

Clear skies are expected over the weekend in Delhi.

Delhi has recorded maximum temperatures of over 30 degrees in February in the past. In February 2021, for instance, the temperature soared to a maximum of 33.2 degrees Celsius, while for the next year it was a lower figure of 28.4 degrees Celsius. The all-time highest maximum temperature that Delhi has seen in February was 17 years ago in 2006 when the heat was at 34.1 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature, which settled at 11.7 degrees on Saturday, a notch above the normal, is likely to rise to around 14 degrees by February 21.

The minimum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by two to three degrees over most parts of northwest India during the next five days, the IMD said in an update issued on Friday.

Parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan have recorded high maximum temperatures in the past few days. On Thursday, the maximum temperatures were in the range of 37 to 39 degrees Celsius in parts of Saurashtra, Kutch and southwest Rajasthan with the highest maximum temperature for the day being reported from Bhuj – 40.3 degrees Celsius.

The highest temperatures are very likely to remain in the 37 to 39 degrees range over Gujarat and the coastal areas of Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa over the next three days, according to the IMD.