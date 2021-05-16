Delhi’s max temperature to touch 41 degree Celsius today, light rainfall expected next week: IMD

Local Laboures Line in food School at Jheel East Delhi in New Delhi on Friday 14 May2021 . Express photo by Amit Mehra

Temperatures in Delhi are likely to soar to around 41 degrees Celsius on Sunday, according to a India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather forecast.

The maximum temperature in the national capital has remained one or two notches below normal over the past few days, in the range of 35 to 39 degrees.

After a predicted jump on Sunday to 41 degrees, the mercury level is expected to fall again gradually to 35 degrees by Wednesday.

The IMD has forecast that the capital may witness light rain or thundershowers on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, accompanied by strong winds of around 40 kmph.

Delhi has received about 2.5mm of rain so far this month. The normal amount of rainfall expected in the capital in May is 31.5mm, as per the IMD.



Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was moderate on Sunday morning, with a reading of 154.

The AQI is forecast to remain in the moderate category for the next fve days, as per a forecast from the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.