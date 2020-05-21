Delhi’s Mandoli Jail reports first COVID-19 case

Goel said that the staffer was on leave since May 11 due to fever, and got his Covid-19 test done, which came positive on Wednesday. “Contact tracing is on,” he said Goel said that the staffer was on leave since May 11 due to fever, and got his Covid-19 test done, which came positive on Wednesday. “Contact tracing is on,” he said

Delhi’s Mandoli Jail reported the first case of Covid-19 after a 50-year-old staffer tested positive Wednesday. Delhi Prisons DG Sandeep Goel said, “The deputy superintendent posted at Central Jail no. 11, Mandoli has tested positive.”

Delhi has three prisons — Rohini, Mandoli, and Tihar. There are 18 positive Covid-19 cases at Rohini Jail so far. The first case from Rohini Jail was reported on May 13, after which 16 more cases were reported on May 16. On Tuesday, assistant superintendent of Rohini Jail tested positive for the virus.

The first reported case from Rohini Jail was of a 28-year-old inmate, who was tested at DDU hospital where he was admitted for surgery. After his result came positive, he was moved to LNJP hospital and the special task force at the jail traced 24 inmates and staffers and isolated them.

Of this, 16 tested positive, and one of them was sent to LNJP hospital after doctors noticed swelling in his feet, said Goel. The Rohini Jail staffer, who tested positive Tuesday, lives in the prison staff quarters at the Tihar Jail complex and is under home quarantine. “We have identified 10 of his neighbours and three close jail contacts who have been put under quarantine for 14 days,” said Goel. So far, no positive Covid-19 cases have been reported from Tihar Jail.

Each Delhi prison has been equipped with isolation wards, and a special task force for contact tracing has been set up in each prison.

