Delhi’s Lok Nayak hospital under CBI scanner for ‘irregular purchases’

Delhi government’s biggest hospital, Lok Nayak, is under the CBI’s lens for allegedly buying plastic pallets worth Rs 65 lakh in 2010, resulting in a loss to the exchequer. The investigative agency visited the hospital on June 11 to collect documents related to the case and found important files missing.

Advertising

Plastic pallets are used for hygienic storage of drugs, surgical consumables, kitchen items, and other sensitive items. According to sources, the pallets were purchased during the 2010 Commonwealth Games, when Lok Nayak Hospital was made the nodal centre of all government hospitals in Delhi.

In the complaint filed by the Delhi government’s vigilance department, the hospital has been accused of purchasing equipment at a much higher rate.

The hospital administration had issued a circular on June 7, requesting all departments to look for the documents in their offices over the next three days. However, no department has been able to find the crucial files.

Advertising

“We have submitted the details to the agency and are trying to trace the files,” Dr Kishore Singh, medical director of the hospital told The Indian Express.

The administration has also objected to the transfer of a senior doctor, who was involved in the search for the missing files. A letter has been written by the medical director to the health secretary to look into the matter.

A departmental audit of purchases made during the Commonwealth Games had highlighted the irregular procurement of store items and sought an explanation from hospital authorities.

The CBI had received a complaint in 2011 that certain doctors in the Directorate of Health Services, Delhi government, had purchased medical equipment such as ice-making machines, CT scan machines, non-consumable equipment and furniture at exorbitant prices.