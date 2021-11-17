Delhi’s liquor shops reopen today

After remaining closed for a month and a half, all private liquor shops in Delhi will reopen Wednesday.

As per the new liquor policy, unlike old shops where customers had to stand out on roads and liquor was sold to them through a small window, the new shops will be walk-in.

With private shops reopening, the government has now completely exited the liquor sale business.

While the total number of liquor vends – 849 – will remain the same as earlier, the shops have been redistributed to have an equal distribution across the city to discourage bootlegging. The city has been divided into 32 zones comprising 280 wards. Each ward will have around 3 liquor vends.

According to officials, while all private vends can reopen on Wednesday, some of them are still not ready and are under renovation.

“It will take around a week or two for its smooth functioning. But these will be minor issues. The process is pretty steady and no major problems are foreseen,” said a senior government official.

An increase between 8% and 9% in the cost can be expected as there has been an increase in wholesale rates. This, however, is yet to be finalised.

The timing for liquor shops is between 10 am and 10 pm. Shops at the airport can open all day long.

All new liquor shops will have to be spread over at least 500 square feet and will be air-conditioned. Installing CCTVs will be the responsibility of the shop owners.

The new liquor policy also introduced a new licence reserved for five super-premium vends, which are to be of “international quality” and will offer “high-end walk-in experiences”.

They will pay 2.5 times more as compared to other normal vends for a licence, the new policy says.

They can sell only beer that costs more than Rs 200 and spirits such as Whiskey, Gin, Vodka that cost above Rs 1,000. They have to stock at least 50 imported liquor brands, including wine, in the store.

The shop can have a tasting room on its premises and has to be spread over at least an area of 2,500 square feet. A small section can be reserved to sell ancillary products such as cigars, liquor chocolates, “high-end art paintings”.